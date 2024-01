EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 35-30, Saturday, Jan. 6, at MKA for its first win in two seasons.

Sophomore center Kerla Mathurin had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and junior forward Arianna Anderson and sophomore guard Arianna McKinnon each had 5 points for the Jaguars, who improved to 1-4, after going 0-16 last season.