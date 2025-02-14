East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team reaches county invitational semifinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove, 35-26, on Saturday, Feb. 8, at home to advance to the semifinals of the inaugural Essex County Invitational tournament.

Junior Kerla Mathurin had 10 points and 12 rebounds, senior Tiyana Collington and junior Arianna McKinnon each had nine points, and junior Aniyah Bethrop had three points for the Jaguars, who improved to 8-10 on the season.

The Jaguars will host Science Park in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m.

This year, teams seeded 1 to 24 were placed in the Essex County Tournament and teams seeded lower than 24 were put in the EC invitational. The losers in the preliminary round of the ECT were moved to the invitational. EOCHS was seeded 18th in the ECT, but lost to No. 15 seed Bloomfield in the preliminary round to move to the invitational. Science Park was seeded 19th in the ECT, but lost to No. 14 seed Nutley.

In earlier action, McKinnon had 14 points and senior Ariyanna Anderson had 12 points, but the Jaguars lost to Bloomfield, 42-32, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at home in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game.

The Jaguars also will visit Cedar Grove on Monday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. and visit Verona on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.