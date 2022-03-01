East Orange Campus HS girls hoops team upsets West Orange in sectional tournament first round

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team upset No. 6 seed West Orange, 41-39, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28, at West Orange. EOCHS, which improved to 14-8 overall, was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2, after press time. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 Morristown and No. 7 Passaic County Tech in the semifinals on Friday, March 4.

The Lady Jaguars defeated West Orange, 59-16, in their previous game on Thursday, Feb. 26, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game at EOCHS. Amani Perdue had 14 points, two rebounds and two steals; Azire Mistretta had 13 points, six assists and two steals; Raniyah Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six steals; and Brianna English had 10 points and five steals.

EOCHS and West Orange have met four times this season. West Orange won the first two meetings in back-to-back games, 51-46 on Feb. 10 at West Orange and 45-43 in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 12 at EOCHS. The third and fourth meetings also happened in consecutive games.

Triniti Haskins had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and English had 8 points and four rebounds to lead the Lady Jaguars to a 40-36 home win over Newark Central on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Perdue had 4 points and three steals; Rakaya Cooper had six rebounds; Amera Coote had five rebounds; and Green had 2 points, four rebounds and two steals.