East Orange Campus HS girls hoops tops Nutley; gets ready for state sectional tournament

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Brianna English, a junior, had 18 points and two assists, and senior Triniti Haskins had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals, to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team past Nutley, 54-27, at EOCHS on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Rakaya Cooper had 9 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks; freshman Azire Mistretta had 6 points and two rebounds; senior Amera Coote had 4 points and seven rebounds; and junior Raniyah Green posted 5 points and three rebounds for the Lady Jaguars, who improved to 11-8 on the season.

In their previous game, the Jaguars lost to Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 55-35, on Thursday, Feb. 17, at EOCHS. Haskins had 19 points, six rebounds, six steals, two assists and two blocks; Cooper recorded 8 points, five rebounds and three steals; English scored 6 points; Green grabbed seven rebounds with two assists and two steals; and junior Amani Perdue added 2 points and two rebounds.

The Jaguars, seeded 11th, will visit No. 6 seed West Orange in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Ridgewood and No. 14 seed Livingston in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2.

The Jaguars lost both previous meetings with West Orange this season. They lost to West Orange, 51-46, on Feb. 10 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. In the next game, on Feb. 12, EOCHS lost to West Orange, 45-43, in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament at EOCHS. The Jaguars were seeded fourth, while West Orange was seeded fifth in the ECT.