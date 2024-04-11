East Orange Campus HS head coach John Jacob to be inducted into Essex Coaches Football Hall of Fame

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School head football coach John Jacob is one of five members of the 2024 Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame induction class, which will be enshrined during the annual Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic on Tuesday, June 11, at Belleville High School. The ceremony will take place at halftime.

“Coach ‘Jakes’, your contributions to the game, the coaches, and the players are outstanding, and you are to be commended,” according to a statement from the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

Jacob, indeed, is honored to be inducted.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from so many amazing coaches, administrators, parents and players,” Jacob said. “The life of football is one that’s extremely time consuming. Luckily, I’m blessed with an amazing wife that leads our family with love. She’s a rare breed that’s been with me since day one. She understands the time necessary to do this job the right way. She and my daughter’s personal sacrifices afford me the opportunity to get it done and I’m forever grateful.

“This sport has enriched my life in a lot of ways. I’m trying to give back to football everything it has given me… I don’t think I’ll ever be able to pay it back”

Jacob completed his second year as the Jaguars head coach last fall. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the team in 2021, when the Jaguars won the sectional and regional titles to complete a 13-0 season. Jacob was also a head coach at West Orange High School from 2002 to 2012. He also was on the Wayne Hills coaching staff, helping the school win the sectional title in 2016 and the sectional and regional titles in 2018.

Here is a look at Jacob’s coaching career:

West Orange High School HC

Took over a struggling program at West Orange High School

Under his leadership all statistical team and individual records were broken, were consistently amongst the top 5 schools ranked in Essex County and have been placed in NJ Star-Ledger Top 20 rankings for the first time in school history.

Qualified for five playoff appearances. Prior to his arrival, there were two appearances in the entire history of the school.

The best seasons (records/wins) in school history. First home playoff game and first playoff victory in school history were also produced under his leadership. The second came two years later.

Accumulated multiple conference and county coach of the year honors.

Wayne Hills High School offensive coordinator

Wayne Hills 2018 state sectional champions/North regional Group 4 champions – Offense produced over 4,800 yards, 372 yards per game and broke multiple previous team and individual records that were set under his leadership.

Wayne Hills 2017 state sectional semi-finalists- falling short to the eventual undefeated champs. – offense produced over 3,800 total yards, over 300 yards per game, and 28 points per game with only two seniors.

Wayne Hills 2016 undefeated state champions – Offense produced over 4,600 total yards, 385 yards per game, 38 points per game with 57 total touchdowns.

Wayne Hills 2015 state finalists- Offense produced 4400 yds of total offense, 35 Points per game.

East Orange Campus offensive coordinator and head coach

2021 undefeated state sectional champions/North Regional Group 5 champions – Offense produced over 4,800 yards, 400 yards per game and broke most previous team and individual records that were set under his leadership.

2021-22 New Jersey Football Coaches Association Group 5 Coach of the Year Honor

Commissioner of the NJFCA

Instrumental in mobilizing and expanding the organization into a well respected and influential lobbying group to promote the best interests of NJ High School Football.

As commissioner, led the NJFCA to several historic landmarks, including the state finally playing down to a true state champion.

Photos Courtesy of John Jacob