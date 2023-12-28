East Orange Campus HS indoor track and field teams excel at Super Essex Conference championships

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Super Essex Conference indoor track and field championships took place on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

The East Orange Campus High School boys team finished in third place overall with 43 points and the EOCHS girls team finished in sixth place overalls with 16 points in their respective American divisions.

The following are top results for EOCHS:

Boys

Shakur Taylor, junior: first place, 200-meter dash, 21.98; first place, 400-meter run, 49.40.

Jordaine Johnson, junior: second place, 400-meter run, 49.98.

Tyler Walker, junior: second place, 800-meter run, 2:03.64.

4×400-meter relay: sixth place, 3:38.49.

Davion Clark, senior: third place, high jump, 5 feet, 8 inches.

Girls