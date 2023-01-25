East Orange Campus HS indoor track team impresses at county relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team enjoyed a strong performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 23 points. Seton Hall Prep of West Orange won the boys team title with 60 points.

The EOCHS Jaguars posted fine efforts. The 4×400-meter relay took second place in 3 minutes, 30.24 seconds; the 4×200 relay (1:30.94) and the sprint medley relay (3:40.26) each took third place; the 4×800 took fifth place in 8:52.46; and the shuttle hurdles relay took seventh place in 39.37. In the shot put, Jaiden Stokes took seventh place at 42 feet, 8 inches, and Ernst Jeune took 20th place at 30 feet, ¼ inch.

On the girls side, the Jaguars tied for 10th place overall with Mount St. Dominic. The 4×400 relay took third place in 4:16.08, and the 4×200 took fourth place in 1:48.84. In the shot put, Nyah Hermann took 13th place at 27-7 ¼, and Kamiya Powell took 14th place at 26-9 ¼.

For Orange High School, the boys took sixth place in both the 4×200 (1:33.24) and the 4×400 (3:34.67).