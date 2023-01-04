East Orange Campus HS indoor track teams excel at SEC meet

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

The boys took fourth place and the girls took fifth place.

Here are their notable performances.

Boys

55-meter dash: senior Valson Gardner Jr., first place, 6.65 seconds; sophomore Jordaine Johnson, eighth place, 7.00.

200-meter dash: sophomore Shakur Taylor, first place, 23.10; Gardner, fifth place, 23.63.

400-meter dash: senior Michael Henderson, second place, 49.83; Taylor, sixth place, 52.39; sophomore Alex Berry, seventh place, 53.09.

800-meter run: Henderson, third place, 2 minutes, 11.70 seconds; sophomore Tyler Walker, seventh place, 2:15.92.

Shot put: senior Jaiden Stokes, sixth place, 39 feet, 6 inches.

Girls