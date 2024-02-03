East Orange Campus HS indoor track teams stellar at Essex County meet

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School indoor track and field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Championships on Sunday, Jan. 28.

On the boys side, Shakur Taylor won the 200-meter dash in 21. 70 seconds and Jordane Johnson took fifth place in 22.55.

Taylor won the 400-meter dash in 49.13 and Johnson took second in 49.70.

The 4×400-meter relay took first place in 3 minutes, 40.13 seconds.

The 4×800-meter relay took third place in 9:05.20.

In the high jump, Tamir Burney-Laberth and Davion Clark each took sixth place at 5 feet, 8 inches.

On the girls side, April Brown took third place in 26.24.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4:20.68.