East Orange Campus HS’ Jordaine Johnson dashes to victories at sectional track and field meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Jordaine Johnson is not only winning races, as expected, but he’s doing it in impressive fashion.

The East Orange Campus High School junior put on another magnificent performance during the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 track and field state championships on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1, at Livingston High School field.

Johnson won the boys 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dash events.

On the second day of the meet, Johnson won the 400-meter dash in an overall North 1 record-time of 46.96 seconds, which is the 22nd-fastest time in state history and the third-fastest time in Essex County history, according to a Star-Ledger report. The previous record of 47.1 was set in 2005 by Shaquan Brown, of Paterson Kennedy.

Johnson tied the North 1, Group 4 meet record in the 100-meter dash on the first day of the meet, when he ran 10.47 in the preliminaries. Johnson then won in the finals with a time of 10.61.

Interestingly, Johnson’s 400-meter time trails the school record by current EOCHS boys track and field head coach Lance Wigfall, a EOCHS graduate who ran 46.68 in the 2003 Group 4 state championships, according to the Star-Ledger. Wigfall’s mark is No. 10 in state history.

Johnson also won the 200-meter dash in 21.33 at the sectional meet.

The EOCHS boys 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place in 43.32. Shakur Taylor, a junior, took seventh place in the boys 200-meter dash in 22.38 and he took 10th place in the 400-meter dash in 49.50 for the Jaguars.

On the girls side, senior Apple Brown took fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.73, the 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place in 50.63 and the 4×400 relay team took sixth place in 4:17.95.

The top-six finishers in each event at the sectional meets earned berths for the Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

Johnson is having an amazing spring season. He won the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter events at both the Super Essex Conference–American Division Champions and the Essex County Championships. Both meets took place at Schools Stadium in Newark.

At the state indoor Meet of Champions this past winter, Johnson took third place in the 200-meter dash at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.