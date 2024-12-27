East Orange Campus HS’ Jordaine Johnson dazzles in winning track races

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two days after committing to the three-time reigning national outdoor champion University of Florida track and field team, East Orange Campus High School senior Jordaine Johnson put on an electrifying show at the Essex County Track Coaches Association’s Season Opener Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, New York.

Johnson won the 200-meter dash in 21.09, just .19 off the state record of 20.90 set by the late Mario Heslop of Franklin High School in 2019, according to njmilesplit.com.

Johnson’s 21.09 is ranked No. 4 all-time in the state and is the No. 1 time in the nation this season, according to njmilesplit.com.

Johnson also won the 55-meter dash in the meet in a person-best 6.42 seconds, which is No. 1 in the state this season.

EOCHS senior Shakur Taylor won the 400-meter dash in 49.25, which is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 10 in the nation this season. Taylor finished second behind Johnson in the 200m as he ran 21.70, which is No. 5 in the nation.

