East Orange Campus HS’ Jordaine Johnson repeats as Group 4 indoor track champion

EAST ORANGE/TOMS RIVER — East Orange Campus High School senior Jordaine Johnson an enjoyed outstanding performance in the 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 23.

For the second straight year, Johnson won the boys 400-meter dash, as he ran in 48.29 seconds out of 19 finishers.

EOCHS also had other competitors in the meet.

EOCHS junior Zion Bruce took 21st in the boys 55-meter hurdles preliminaries in 8.46. The EOCHS boys 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:28.31 out of 20 finishers. The IHS girls 4×400-meter relay team took 22nd in 4:29.87.

Johnson gained an automatic bid to the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Sunday, March 2. At last year’s indoor Meet of Champions, the University of Florida-bound Johnson placed third in both the 200m and 400m dashes.