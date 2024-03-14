East Orange Campus HS quarterback Kyree Fisher selected to play in Phil Simms North-South All-Star Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior quarterback Kyree Fisher has been been selected to play in the annual Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 9, at Kean University in Union.

The game features high school graduating seniors from around the state. Fisher and Williams are on the North All-Star roster.

This past fall, Fisher was among the top quarterbacks in the state.

Fisher was a two-year starter for the Jaguars after transferring from Parsippany High School for the 2022 season.

This past fall, Fisher had a great all-around season. In 10 games, he passed for 2,569 yards with 19 TDs and rushed for 1,007 yards and nine TDs.

Fisher completed 122 of 204 passes (60%).

Fisher said he was honored to be selected to the game.

Said Fisher, in a message via X (formerly Twitter): “I am extremely excited and blessed to be selected. I’ve had brothers that played like (the late Orange High School football player) Malcom Bagley played in the North vs. South game in 2011 and my brother also played in the East vs. West game in 2013. So this game is special to me.

“Above all, I would like to thank God for allowing me to stay healthy all season to even be able to be selected.”

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon