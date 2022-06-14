East Orange Campus HS quarterback Raeden Oliver named North team offensive player of the game in Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior quarterback Raeden Oliver was named the North offensive player of the game in leading the North All-Stars to a 21-16 win over the South All-Star team in the 41st Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic at Kean University in Union on Sunday night, June 12.

Oliver, who will continue his career at Rutgers University as a preferred walk-on, threw two touchdown passes. His father, Rae Oliver, was part of the North team coaching staff.

Rae Oliver stepped down as the head coach of the EOCHS football team last month. The father-son duo sparked the EOCHS Jaguars to a perfect 13-0 season last fall as they captured the North 1, Group 5 state sectional championship and the North, Group 5 regional championship.

Raeden Oliver connected with Seton Hall Prep’s Nick Dunneman, who caught a tipped pass in the end zone on fourth down late in the first half to cut the South’s lead to 10-6. On a bootleg play, Oliver hit Ramsey’s Matt Weir for a 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give the North a 13-10 lead.

The North/South Classic was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Photo By JR Parachini.