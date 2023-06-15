East Orange Campus HS’ Quaycian Davis hurdles to Group 4 state title

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School girls track and field standout Quaycian Davis won the 100-meter hurdles event at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Saturday, June 10.

Davis, a senior, was clocked in 14.36 seconds. Davis also took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 0.59 seconds.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.

The EOCHS girls 4×100-meter relay team took 23rd place in 50.93.

Meanwhile, the EOCHS boys were represented by Shakur Taylor, Michael Henderson and Deyveonne Delaney.

Taylor took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 49.86.

Henderson took 15th place in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.47.

Delaney took 20th place in the triple jump at 40 feet, 5 ½ inches.

Davis automatically qualified for the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 14, at Franklin HS. The top two finishers in each event from each group automatically advanced to the Meet of Champions. The next two finishers from each site, Franklin and Delsea High School, and the next 18 best performances from across all the Groups advanced as wildcards.

Davis also earned a wild-card berth in the 400 hurdles and Taylor earned a wild-card berth in the 400 dash at the Meet of Champions.

Photo Courtesy of Lance Wigfall/EOCHS boys track and field head coach