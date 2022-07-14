East Orange Campus HS receiver Josh Richards commits to Univ. of Maryland

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School football standout Josh Richards, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound rising senior wide receiver, has given a verbal commitment to accept a football scholarship from the University of Maryland in College Park, Md.

Richards helped the Jaguars to a 13-0 season last fall. In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium, Richards caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from graduated senior quarterback Raeden Oliver in the fourth quarter that tied the score at 17 all and sent the game to overtime. He caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Oliver in the second overtime to give EOC a 24-17 lead. The Jaguars won in triple overtime, 30-24, to complete the perfect season.

Richards is ranked the No. 25 senior overall in the state by 247sports.com.

East Orange Campus will open the 2022 season against Clifton on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Clifton in a rematch of the regional championship.

