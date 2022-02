EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys 4-x-200-meter and 4-x-400-meter relay teams gave good efforts at the 114th Millrose Games held at the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The 4-x-200-meter relay team took fourth place in 1:31.32. Archbishop Carroll High School of Washington, D.C., won the race in 1:28.74.

The 4-x-400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3:26.84. Seton Hall Prep won the race in 3:24.06.