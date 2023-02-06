East Orange Campus HS senior football lineman EJ Pullins signs with Lincoln University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ —

National Signing Day for all student-athletes, mainly for high school football players, around the country, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although some have taken advantage of the early signing period in December, Feb. 1 was the hallmark for all players who made their intentions known by signing their National Letters of Intent, better known as the NLI, not to be confused with NIL which is the Name, Image, and Likeness. As part of changing the culture, East Orange Campus has made it a point to show the achievements of their students on and off the playing field as well as inside the classroom.

Already the Jaguars had one of their star football players sign in December for the early signing period after the season. Josh Richards, who is a three-sport athlete, will be taking his talents to the University of Maryland where he is slated to play wide receiver or defensive back. But the highlight of East Orange’s signing day extravaganza on Thursday evening, Feb. 2, was the official announcement of EOCHS senior Elijah J. Pullins IV, affectionately known as EJ amongst his friends, family, and community.

Pullins, a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling, and baseball, has set his sights on his next steps after high school. Pullins is ranked 80th in the top 100 players to come out of New Jersey by Maxpreps.com and is among the top offensive and defensive linemen in the state as well. Pullins was named to the second team all-Group 5 and Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division First Team Offense as an offensive lineman. East Orange Campus Athletic Director Michael Baldwin said that Pullins was dedicated to everything he did. EOCHS head coach John Jacob also echoed that sentiment also adding while addressing his underclassmen, “This guy is the epitome of all the traits that we have been trying to teach you now in the off season of what it means to be great. Because EJ would be the first person to tell you that he wasn’t a quarter of a player that he was when he first came into this program. He’ll be the proudest guy to tell you that. It is a testament to the work he did over the course of the next three years. The guy is unbreakable, he’s unbreakable mentally, he’s unbreakable physically, that’s why he’s where he’s at right now. That’s why his success will go far beyond football. It is who he is and what he’s about.” Jacob would conclude by stating that with an amazing family and support system, he did not know whom his program to exemplify than Pullins. EJ’s parents, Elijah J. Pullins III and Juanita Howard-Pullins, have something that you often don’t see in any community. They both work in the East Orange school district where they both had the opportunity to coach and teach EJ throughout his high school career. It is truly a family affair.”

Pullins had offers from mostly NCAA Division II schools which included Seton Hill University out of Greensburg, Pa.; Fayetteville State University, of Fayetteville, NC; and Lincoln University, of Oxnard, PA. “I really liked and wanted my son to attend Fayetteville,” said Howard-Pullins. “We have extended family there and he would still have the support system that he is getting here.” But ultimately it was time for everyone to know where EJ was going, and it was an easy choice. “I want my legacy at East Orange Campus High School to show that I left here as being one of the players to help change the culture here, win a championship and lead by example,” he said. “I chose to take my talents to Lincoln University in Pennsylvania,” he concluded to a loud roar of approval from fellow teammates, classmates, teachers, coaches, and family members alike. Lincoln University offered him a full athletic scholarship and an opportunity to start coming in as a true freshman. Lincoln University is the second oldest historically black college and university in Pennsylvania which was founded in 1854; only Cheyney University of Pennsylvania predates it by 17 years. Lincoln University is also the first HBCU offering degrees upon their founding on April 29, 1854.

“The choice was all EJ in his decision process,” Pullins’ parents both said after the announcement. “It all came down to who was offering more which made his decision easier for him to choose.”

Pullins will finish out his high school career with outstanding stats in football and baseball. In football, he had 3 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 41 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, 55 total tackles, and 1 forced fumble. In baseball to date, he had 47 at-bats, 24 runs, 19 hits, 27 runs batted in, 11 singles, 6 doubles, two triples, 20 walks, 7 hit-by-pitches, 13 stolen bases, all while maintaining a .404 batting average and a .617 slugging average.

As we look forward to Pullins next endeavor, in the words of the late great Muhammad Ali, “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it — then I can achieve it.”

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter