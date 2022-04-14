East Orange Campus HS senior quarterback Raeden Oliver will attend Rutgers

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior quarterback Raeden Oliver, who led the Jaguars football team to a 13-0 championship record last fall, will attend Rutgers University in the fall.

Oliver, the son of Jaguars head football coach Rae Oliver, passed for 1,728 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns last season in leading EOCHS to the state North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, playoff championship and the North, Group 5, regional championship. In the 30-24 triple-overtime win over Clifton in the regional championship game held at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway last December, Oliver threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Josh Richards late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17 and then connected again with Richards on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime for a 24-17 lead. Clifton answered with a touchdown of its own to force the third overtime. Kent State University signee/senior Ahmad Nalls returned a fumble 100 yards for the game-winning score.

Oliver also has been selected to participate in the 41st Phil Simms New Jersey North/South All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 12, at Kean University, at 6 p.m. The game, featuring the best graduating seniors in the state, was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

Photo Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter