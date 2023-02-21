East Orange Campus HS senior Quaycian Davis captures girls hurdles title at Group 4 state track meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior Quaycian Davis took first place in the girls 55-meter hurdles at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state indoor track and field championships at the Bennett Complex in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Davis was clocked in 8.07 seconds in the finals, beating out seven competitors. In the preliminaries, she was second out of 23 competitors in 8.26.

Apple Brown, a junior, was the other EOCHS girls competitor at the meet. Brown took 22nd in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 7.61.

The EOCHS boys were led by the 4×400-meter relay team that took fourth place in 3 minutes, 29.39 seconds. In the finals of the 400-meter dash, sophomore Shakur Taylor took sixth place in 51.10 and senior Michael Henderson took 15th place in 53.03 for the Jaguars. Henderson also took 24th place in the finals of the 800-meter run in 2:10.27.

The group meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the Group 4 sectional meets.

Davis qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, March 5. The top-three finishers, plus the top-12 combined finishers who did not place in the top three in each event among all the group meets, earned berths for the Meet of Champions.

Photo Courtesy of Lance Wigfall