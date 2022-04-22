East Orange Campus HS softball team defeats Arts

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School softball team defeated Arts, 20-10, on Thursday, April 14, to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 4-3 on the season.

The Lady Jaguars started the season with a 3-0 record, beating Science Park, 17-7, on Monday, April 4; West Side, 18-5, on Wednesday, April 6; and Lincoln, 22-9, on Saturday, April 9. EOC then lost to Newark Tech, Irvington and Montclair Kimberley Academy.

EOCHS was scheduled to visit Technology on Wednesday, April 20. The team will host Immaculate Conception of Montclair on Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m.; visit Orange on Saturday, April 23, at at 10 a.m.; visit Science Park on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.; and host West Side on Wednesday, April 27, at 4 p.m.