East Orange Campus HS sprinter Jordaine Johnson blazes to victories at Super Essex Conference meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School junior Jordaine Johnson put forth a tremendous show at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Johnson won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.

Johnson clocked a meet-record 10.53 seconds in the trials of the 100-meter dash, which is ranked No. 5 in the state this season. He then won the 100-meter dash final in 10.70.

About 15 minutes later, Johnson took first in the 400 in 47.91, which is No. 2 in the state this season. He completed the trifecta when he ran a meet- and county-record 21.04 in the 200, which is No. 8 in state history for all conditions (there was wind gauge), according to a NJ.milesplit.com article by Jim Lambert.

“I can only find three other sprinters in state history who ran under 10.55, under 21.10 and under 48.00 in their high school careers!!!” wrote Lambert. “Olympic gold medalist Dennis Mitchell, a 1984 graduate of Edgewood, ran 10.47, 21.06 and 46.02. The late Mario Heslop of Franklin (Class of 2019) went 10.33, 20.74 and 46.73, and Shamali Whittle of Hamilton North (Class of 2022) had high school PR’s (personal records) of 10.48, 20.55 and 47.82.”

In the boys team standings, EOCHS finished tied for fifth place with Montclair with 43 points apiece, while IHS took fifth place. Seton Hall Prep won the team title.

In the girls team standings, EOCHS took sixth.

The following are their top-six finishes in each event:

American Division

EOCHS boys

Johnson took first place in the 100-meter dash in 10.70.

Johnson took first place in the 200-meter dash in 21.04.

Johnson took first place in the 400-meter dash in 47.91.

Senior Davion Clark took second place in the high jump at 5-10.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:32.89.

Freshman Johnathan Thompson took fifth place in the triple jump at 39-10.

EOCHS girls

Senior Apple Brown took third place in the 200-meter dash in 26.03.

Brown took third place in the 100-meter dash in 12.60.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4:21.11.

Senior Nadia Barron took fifth place in the javelin at 70 feet, 7 inches.

Barron took fifth place in the discus at 87-9.

Photo Courtesy of Bart Petryna