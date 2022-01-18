East Orange Campus HS tops Orange HS in boys hoops action

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Orange High School, 52-50, Jan. 14 at OHS.

Nahum Lewis had 24 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal; Kaiyri Barkley had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists; and Letrell Duncan had 10 points and two steals to lead the EOCHS Jaguars. Kaleb Harmon had 4 points and two rebounds for EOCHS.

Orange was led by Paul Metellus, who had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Xavier Bethea had 9 points, and Prophet Leflaur had 5 points for the OHS Tornadoes.

The Jaguars then fell to Franklin, 64-61, on Jan. 15 at home for their first loss of the season, to move to a 4-1 overall record. Eugene Byass had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists; Lewis had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists; and Harmon had 10 points. Duncan had 8 points, six rebounds and four assists; Barkley had 7 points, four rebounds and two assists; and Michael Baguidy had 5 points and three assists.

The Tornadoes fell to Bloomfield, 53-32, on Jan. 15 to move to an 0-3 overall record on the season.

In earlier action, Ebrahim Kaba had 13 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals to lead the Jaguars to a 64-35 home win over Newark Tech on Jan. 11. Byass had 12 points, four assists, four blocks, three rebounds and one assist; Lewis had 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block; and Harmon had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Jaguars. Barkley also had 7 points and three rebounds and Letrell Duncan had 6 points. Baguidy and Naquan Warren each added 2 points.