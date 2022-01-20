East Orange Campus HS track 4-x-400 relay qualifies for Millrose

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys 4-x-400-meter relay team took fourth place in a time of 4:23.08 at the Millrose Games Trials at the New Balance Track and Field Center in New York, N.Y., on Jan. 12. As a result, the team qualified for the Millrose Games for the eighth time in nine years.

The team comprised senior Chris Amos, senior Geraldo Gibson, freshman Shakur Taylor and junior Michael Henderson.

The Millrose Games will take place Jan. 29 at the Armory.

This winter, the Jaguars have enjoyed success at the Super Essex Conference and Essex County relays.

EOCHS head coach Lance Wigfall has been pleased with his team this season. His goal is to get the team to be strong at the end of the season in preparation for the outdoor season this spring.

Photo Courtesy of Lance Wigfall/EOCHS head coach