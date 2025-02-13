East Orange Campus HS track and field athletes excel at Essex County Relay meet, Varsity Classic

The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track and field team posted good performances at the Essex County Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Wednesday, Feb. 5, on Staten Island, New York.

The EOCHS boys team finished fourth overall with 20 points. For the Jaguars, the sprint medley relay team and the 4×800-meter relay team both finished in first place in 3 minutes, 34.15 seconds and 8:46.98, respectively; the 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:30.83; and the 4×200-meter relay team took fourth place in 1:33.47.

Livingston won both the boys and girls team titles.

Johnson, Taylor excel at Varsity Classic

East Orange Campus High School seniors Jordaine Johnson and Shakur Taylor finished first and second respectively, in 21.12 and 21.47 seconds in the 200-meter dash at the indoor track and field Varsity Classic on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Armory Center in New York City.

On the girls’ side for EOCHS, Cori Grayson took ninth in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 7.49.