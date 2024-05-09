East Orange Campus HS track and field teams post strong efforts at Essex County Relay meet

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School track and field teams produced strong efforts at the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston.

The following are their highlights:

EOCHS boys:

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 24.36 seconds.

The 4×100 relay team took third place in 43.02 seconds.

In the high jump, senior Davion Clark tied for third place at 5 feet, 9 inches.

EOCHS girls:

The 4×200 relay team took fourth place in 1:48.55.

The Super Essex Conference divisional championships will take place Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.