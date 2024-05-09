East Orange Campus HS track and field teams post strong efforts at Essex County Relay meet

By on Comments Off on East Orange Campus HS track and field teams post strong efforts at Essex County Relay meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School track and field teams produced strong efforts at the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston.

The following are their highlights:

EOCHS  boys:

  • The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 24.36 seconds.
  • The 4×100 relay team took third place in 43.02 seconds.
  • In the high jump, senior Davion Clark tied for third place at 5 feet, 9 inches.

EOCHS girls:

  • The 4×200 relay team took fourth place in 1:48.55.

The Super Essex Conference divisional championships will take place Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

 

  

