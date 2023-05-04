East Orange Campus HS track athletes compete at 127th Penn Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School track and field teams gave good efforts at the 127th Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, April 27, the boys 4×100-meter relay team took third place in heat 14 in 45.17 seconds, and 57th place out of a total of 155 teams. The runners were Dayonne Delaney, Shakur Taylor, Dangelot Volcy and Nail Johnson.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team took seventh place out of 12 teams on April 27. The team of Michael Saintima, Taylor, Tyler Walker and Michael Henderson ran a combined 3 minutes, 29.80 seconds.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team of Natalie Williams, Apple Brown, Angel Johnson and Ashalee Lynch took third place in heat 1 in 51.15, and 102nd place out of 149 teams on Friday, April 28.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team took ninth place out of 11 teams in 4:21.01.

The team consisted of Brown, Krissan Vassell, Stephaine DeLouis and Shadee Cockerhan.