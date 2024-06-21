East Orange Campus HS track star Jordaine Johnson blazes to fine finish at Meet of Champions, finishes in 2nd place in the 400 meters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange High School junior Jordaine Johnson finished in second place in the boys 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state track and field Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on Wednesday, June 12.

Johnson clocked 47.31 seconds. Jaden Marchan, a senior from Leonia High School, took first place in 46.93.

Johnson was the lone qualifier for the meet. It was his only race of the meet.

Johnson then competed at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. He finished in fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 46.89 on Saturday, June 15, the third day of the four-day meet. Marchan finished in third place in 46.58.

Johnson had an amazing track year. This past winter, he took third place in the 200-meter dash in 21.84 at the state indoor Meet of Champions.

This spring, Johnson swept the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships. He swept the same three events at the Essex County Championships with times of 10.55 in the 100, 21.67 in the 200 and 48.14 in the 400. At the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, he again won the same three events, as he clocked 10.61 in the 100, 21.33 in the 200 and a North 1 record-time 46.96. Johnson won the 400-meter dash at the Group 4 state championships in 47.89.

Photos Courtesy of Jennifer Torres