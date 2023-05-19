East Orange Campus HS track teams compete at SEC meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Friday, May 12.

The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 55 points and the girls team finished in seventh place with 10 points. Here are the boys top results:

Michael Henderson took first place in 1 minute, 59.75 seconds and Tyler Walker took third place in 2:02.90 in the 800-meter run.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3:22.41.

Shakur Taylor took second place in the 200-meter dash in 22.45 seconds. Taylor also took second place in the 400-meter dash in 48.40.

Emeka Oguguo took fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.96. Henderson took second place in 56.02 and Oguguo took sixth place in 58.83 in the 400-meter hurdles.

Deyveonne Delaney took fifth place in the triple jump at 41 feet, 9 inches.

Here are the girls top results:

Stephanie Delouis took fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2:38.10. The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:18.68. Apple Brown took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 13.11.