East Orange Campus HS track teams give great showings

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School track-and-field teams posted great performances at the East Brunswick Invitational on Saturday, April 16, at Carl Sandburg Middle School field in Old Bridge.

The boys team took 10th place in the team standings. The girls team tied for 13th place in the team standings.

On the boys side, the 800-meter sprint medley relay team took second place in 1:34.59. The 1,000-meter sprint medley relay team took second place in 1:59.85. The 4×800-meter relay took fourth place in 9:21.08. The shuttle hurdles relay team took fourth place in 3:11.83. The 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place in 43.27.

On the girls side, the 4×200-meter relay team took first place in 1:48.47. The 4×100-meter relay team took second place in 1:10.36. The 800-meter sprint medley relay team took third place in 1:51.78. The 4×100-meter relay team took fifth place in 1:01.91. The 1,000-meter sprint medley relay team took third place in 2:23.22.