East Orange Campus HS track teams impress at Essex County meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships, Thursday and Friday, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The boys team finished in fifth place overall with 38 points. Seton Hall Prep took first place with 129 points, followed by Livingston with 59 points, Montclair with 55.33 points and Columbia with 50 points.

Here are the EOCHS boys top results:

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 22.36 seconds.

Shakur Taylor took second place in both the 200-meter dash in 22.61 and 400-meter dash in 49.17.

Michael Henderson took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.21 and fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 00.79 seconds.

Emeka Ogunguo took fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.68.

On the girls side, Quaycian Davis won both the 100-meter hurdles in 14.96 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.97 to lead EOCHS.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 4:08.18 and Apple Brown took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 26.37 for the Jaguars, who finished in sixth place overall with 29 points. Montclair was first with 76 points, followed by Columbia with 65 points, Bloomfield with 52.50 points, Livingston with 50 points and West Orange with 30 points.