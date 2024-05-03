East Orange Campus HS track teams impress at Penn Relays

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School track and field teams enjoyed great showings at the Penn Relays, Thursday and Saturday, April 25 and 27, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The girls 4×400-meter relay took second place in its heat in 4:20.56 on Thursday. The runners were senior Obidawn Phoenix, junior Angel Joseph, junior Cameron Lopes and sophomore Aliyah Mells. Pikesville (Md.) took first place in 4:11.61. The other schools were from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

The EOCHS girls 4×100 relay took 56th place out of 96 schools on Thursday. Sophomore Natalie William, senior Apple Brown, sophomore Angela Foreman and freshman Chimamaka Izuehie clocked 51.32 seconds. The other schools were from Maryland, Jamaica, New York, Delaware, Washington, D.C.; Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Connecticut,

On Saturday, the boys 4×400-meter relay team took second place in its heat. Junior Shakur Taylor, senior Dangelot Voley, junior Jordaine Johnson and sophomore Sean Liles clocked 3 minutes, 24.91 seconds. Gonzaga of Washington, D.C., took first place in 3:25.76 in a field of 14 schools. The other schools were from New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania,

The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track meet in the nation. The first year of the meet was in 1895.