East Orange Campus HS track teams impress at sectionals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys track-and-field team enjoyed an impressive showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

The 4×100 meter relay team took first place in 42.71 seconds. The 4×400 meter relay team took second place in 3 minutes, 24.10 seconds.

Senior Chris Amos took second place in the 400-meter dash in 49.59, third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.61 and fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 10.99. Senior Prince Osagie-Erese took second place in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches. Senior Akeerie McFarlane took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.64. The 4×800 meter relay team took sixth place in 8:21.47.

The Jaguars took fourth place overall based on the top-six finishers in each event.

On the girls side, senior Azariah Christopher won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.66, and the 4×100 meter relay team took first place in 49.15 to lead East Orange Campus.

Senior Kenicia Medley took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.85. Senior Kahliyah Smith took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.81. The 4×400 meter relay team took sixth place in 4:09.02.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.