East Orange Campus HS track teams impress at sectionals

By on Comments Off on East Orange Campus HS track teams impress at sectionals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys track-and-field team enjoyed an impressive showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

The 4×100 meter relay team took first place in 42.71 seconds. The 4×400 meter relay team took second place in 3 minutes, 24.10 seconds.

Senior Chris Amos took second place in the 400-meter dash in 49.59, third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.61 and fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 10.99. Senior Prince Osagie-Erese took second place in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches. Senior Akeerie McFarlane took sixth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.64. The 4×800 meter relay team took sixth place in 8:21.47.

The Jaguars took fourth place overall based on the top-six finishers in each event.

On the girls side, senior Azariah Christopher won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.66, and the 4×100 meter relay team took first place in 49.15 to lead East Orange Campus.

Senior Kenicia Medley took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.85. Senior Kahliyah Smith took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.81. The 4×400 meter relay team took sixth place in 4:09.02.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

 

  

East Orange Campus HS track teams impress at sectionals added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS