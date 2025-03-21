East Orange Campus HS indoor track star Jordaine Johnson sprints to success at nationals

EAST ORANGE, NJ/BOSTON, Mass. — After winning two events at the state Meet of Champions, East Orange Campus High School indoor track and field star Jordaine Johnson showed he is one of the best high school boys runners in the nation.

Johnson participated in the New Balance Nationals Indoor at the Track at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, March 13, Johnson took third place out of 100 runners in the preliminaries of the 400-meter dash in a time of 46.96 seconds.

He qualified for the 400-meter dash finals the following day and placed fifth out of eight runners in 47.51.

Johnson won both the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state indoor track and field Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York, on Sunday, March 2.

Johnson won the 400m dash in 47.43 seconds. Incidentally, current EOCHS head track and field coach Lance Wigfall was a 400m dash champion at both the state indoor and outdoor Meet of Champions as a senior for EOCHS in 2003.

Johnson followed up his 400m win by capturing the 200m dash in a meet-record 21.25.

Photo Courtesy of Jetzell Cedeno-Almon