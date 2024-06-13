East Orange Campus’ Jordaine Johnson is group state track champ

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School junior Jordaine Johnson won the boys 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state track and field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

Johnson was clocked in 47.89 seconds.

Johnson was the only EOCHS boys competitor at the meet. He also competed in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, taking second place in both events. Johnson clocked 10.70 in the 100 meters and 21.68 in the 400 meters.

On the girls side, senior Apple Brown, the 4×100-meter relay and the 4×400-meter relay teams competed for EOCHS at the meet.

Brown took 10th place in the 100-meter dash

preliminaries in 12.49 and she took 17th place in the

200-meter dash finals in 26.25.

The 4×100 relay took 15th place in 50.27 and the 4×400 relay team took 20th place in 4 minutes, 18.84 seconds.

Johnson qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions, which was scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken High School in Camden County.

The group meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the four sectional meets.