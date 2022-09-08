East Orange Campus loses season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus and Clifton high school football saga came to an end this past Thursday night, Sept. 1, as the marquee event showcase for Zone6ix at Clifton’s Memorial Stadium. With both squads looking to outdo the other, the tension between the two squads was met with a carnival-style opening and an US Army Blackhawk with a couple thousand fans on hand to watch.

By now everyone should know about part 1 to this epic story. East Orange Campus won last year’s championship game with a 100-yard strip fumble return by former linebacker Ahmad Nalls (now at Kent State University) in triple overtime and giving the Jaguars their first undefeated season. Clifton’s head coach, Ralph Cinque, was on hand when the rematch was announced back in the spring, stating “I’m excited to have a chance to have East Orange Campus play us the first game of the season in the friendly confines of Clifton Memorial Stadium.”

This year’s Mustangs, led by quarterback Ronaldo Tables and wide receiver Devon Stroble, were chomping at the bit to get at this year’s Jaguars squad led by Maryland commit and wide receiver Joshua Richards along with defensive back BJ Covington, offensive lineman and defensive lineman Elijah Pullins, wide receiver Mike Henderson, and quarterback Kyree Fisher. The Jaguars all summer were looking forward to this game. They had a stellar 7-on-7 showing and won their scrimmages.

East Orange deferred the opening kickoff, giving the Mustangs an opportunity to show what they had. But the Jaguars’ stingy defense kept the Mustangs from going anywhere for much of the first half.

Both squads traded a slew of penalties as well as punts. However, East Orange had missed an early opportunity to score when Fisher launched an intended pass to Richards but was interfered with and held by Clifton’s defensive backfield, which upset East Orange head coach John Jacob because it wasn’t called. The Jaguars would knock on the door three times but were denied.

The Mustangs took full advantage of their good fortune and grounded out an eight-play, 46-yard drive, scoring on a 5-yard screen play from Tables to wide receiver Abel Chong breaking the scoreless stalemate with 29.6 ticks left in the first half and 7-0 lead.

East Orange’s return specialist Shakur Taylor gave his Jaguars a fighting chance with a 55-yard kickoff return with just 0:05 seconds on the clock. The Mustangs were running a jailbreak defense all game with heavy pressure up front. Fisher tried threading the needle for Richards but couldn’t get it to stick for the score. East Orange missed the field goal attempt to go into the half down 7-0.

The second half started much like the first. East Orange started deep in their own territory and wasn’t able to move past their own 25-yard line. Clifton defensive lineman Trumain Lawson crashed through the East Orange front line, blocking an intended punt while teammate Marcos Betances scooped up the loose ball for the 9-yard score.

East Orange had several opportunities to get back in the game as Fisher threw for 147 yards, completing nine of his 21 passes Richards grabbing four of those passes for 68 yards. “There was plenty of penalties that should have been called against them,” stated John Jacob, in reference to three no calls in the first quarter. “I’m happy for the effort my guys put into this game, and we will start preparing for the next game.”

Cinque felt if they hadn’t scored the way they did, “we would have been talking about a different outcome.” Clifton has lost to East Orange in three prior meetings in blowouts. “We are definitely changing how we do things here in Clifton,” said Cinque. “This game is a step in the right direction.”

East Orange Campus will stay on the road this week and head over to neighboring Irvington on Friday, Sept. 9, for the early season 7 p.m. neighborhood “Super Bowl” for all the bragging rights as the Blue Knights are entering the game with a 2-0 record after defeating Woodbridge in week 0 and a very tough Millville squad at the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium. Meanwhile Clifton will head up the parkway to Ridgewood who defeated Hackensack 42-0 in week 1, for a 6:30 p.m. Friday evening tilt on Sept. 9.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter.