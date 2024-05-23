East Orange Campus sprinter Jordaine Johnson dominates at Essex County Championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Jordaine Johnson solidified his status as the top sprinter in Essex County.

The junior won three events – the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash – to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys track and field team at the Essex County Track and Field Championships on Thursday and Friday, May 16-17, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Johnson clocked 10.55 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 21.67 in the 200-meter dash and 48.14 in the 400-meter dash.

The EOCHS boys 4×400-meter relay team finished in fourth place in 3 minutes, 25.63 seconds.

On the girls side for EOCHS, senior Apple Brown took third place in the 100-meter dash finals in 12.25. She advanced to the finals after taking fifth place in the preliminaries in 12.60. Brown also took third place in the 200-meter dash in 25.71.

Senior Nadia Barron took ninth place of 38 competitors in the javelin with a throw of 87 feet, 9 inches.

Johnson swept the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes in the previous week at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Schools Stadium.

Jones, Marcelin lead OHS track

Orange High School junior Kevin Jones took second place in the boys 100-meter dash in 10.71 seconds and OHS senior Keanna Marcelin took fifth place in the girls triple jump at 34 feet, 2 inches at the Essex County Championships.

Photo Courtesy of EOCHS head boys track coach Lance Wigfall