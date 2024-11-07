East Orange female boxer Armonee Wright invited to National Amateur Championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange female boxer Armonee Wright has been invited to the National Amateur Boxing Championships in Richmond, Virginia, Dec. 14-21.

After winning the Women’s Novice Gold medal this year in Lafayette, Louisiana, the 26-year-old qualified and was invited to the national tournament. She has now accepted the invitation to compete against the best female boxers in the nation.

This is an amazing blessing and dream come true for this young woman as an East Orange firefighter and boxer. As a young lady, she loved boxing and stayed away from negative environments, deciding to pursue her dream of becoming a

champion. Now, her dreams are being given an opportunity.

This seven-day event will require some heavy expenses as she will be in Virginia for the entire week. A GoFundMe has been established for anyone wishing to make a donation to Wright for her trip to the nationals. Here is the link: www.gofundme.com/f/support-armonee-wrights-boxing-dream.

Photo Courtesy of Bashir McEachern