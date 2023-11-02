East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame accepting nomination for 2024 induction

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that its 2023-24 induction nomination period has begun.

Each nominee is required to have played at least one full varsity season at EOHS or East Orange Campus High School

The nominations can be sent to lcroom925@gmail.com. They should include any specific awards the individual has attained, such as All-American, all-state, all-county, all-conference. They can also share community awards.

The nominations for the third induction class of 2024 will be announced in early January.

One of this year’s nominees is Teana Muldrow, a 2013 East Orange Campus High School graduate, who led the Jaguars to the state sectional title in her senior year. Muldrow also played at the University of West Virginia and was drafted by the Seattle Storm of the WNBA in 2018. She continued her professional career in Israel and Mexico. She is now playing in Puerto Rico, where she led her team to a championship.

Quayyam “Pop” Bey, a 1998 EOHS point guard, also has been nominated.