East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Gala a big success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 2023 East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Gala took place Friday June 2, at the Galloping Hill Caterers in Union. The evening was so special and filled with the great basketball history of EOHS.

Chairman Rodney Williams kicked the evening off greeting everyone. Mistress of Ceremony Thelma Ramsey Bryant introduced songstress Apple Wells who belted out the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by Dr. Stephen Webb, who provided the invocation before dinner.

“We honored Coach Bob Lester’s two No. 1 (boys basketball) teams, 1972 and 1976. Coach Lester awarded and said words of praise to both teams. We then celebrated the 1980 Lady Panthers’ 27-0 season, the only unbeaten team in EOHS basketball history. We then inducted 18 new players into the EOHS Basketball Hall of Fame. The evening ended with East Orange Youth In Action co-founder Bill Oliver making closing remarks. All and all, the evening was a total success.”

This was the second EOHS Basketball Hall of Fame Gala.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams