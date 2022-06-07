East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame inducts its inaugural class

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction ceremony took place on Friday, May 20, at the Appian Way in Orange. The turnout was great, with more than 100 people in attendance.

The master of ceremonies was Thelma Ramsey Bryant, a longtime educator and principal in the East Orange school district. She is the younger sister of the late George “Silk” Ramsey, a 1970s inductee.

The host of the evening was Laurie Williams. April “Apple” Wells belted out a lovely rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Stephen Webb, an educator and administrator in the EO school district, delivered an inspiring invocation.

The EOHS Basketball Hall of Fame committee — Bob Lester, Gwendolyn Barnes (EOHS Class of 1968), Mike McNair (Class of 1967), Roy Hinton (Class of 1973), Laurie Williams (Class of 1979), Rodney Williams (Class of 1975), James Pitchford (Class of 1977) and Ken Macklin (Class of 1966) — played a significant role in the event’s success. Barnes was the driving force behind the event journal and was a significant fundraiser.

The hall of fame inducted 47 players from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

“Our goal was to highlight one of the premier high school basketball programs in the state of New Jersey,” Williams said. “From 1969 to 1979, EOHS won 243 games, losing just 30, for an 890 winning percentage, which came with five ECT (Essex County Tournament) titles; eight North Jersey, Section 2, titles; five state Group 3 or 4 titles; and seven Big Ten titles, several high state rankings and two national rankings.

“Our inductees included several all-state, all- county and all-American performers.”

To see a list of the inductees, visit essexnewsdaily.com/category/sports/sports-eastorange.

Photo Courtesy of Rodney Williams