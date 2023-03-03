East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame nominees are unveiled

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The second East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame induction class ceremony will take Friday, June 2 at the Galloping Hill, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m.
This is a prepaid black-tie event. The inductees will be announced at the ceremony.
For ticket information, contact Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.
Here is the list of the nominees:
1960s category
- Brisco Belcher (deceased).
- Allen Hamilton.
- Roger Marshall (deceased).
- Ronald Sheffield (deceased).
1970s category
- Tommy Bowen (deceased).
- Towan Butler (deceased).
- Booker Council.
- Ken Daniels.
- Wayne Groves.
- Ron Harris.
- Floyd Jefferson.
- Tony Martin (deceased).
- Bruce Medley (deceased).
- David Roberts.
- James H. Saunders.
- Ray Smith.
- Moe Thomas (deceased).
- Derrick Williams.
- Mike Williams.
1980s category
- Dena “Nurse” Clark.
- Angelo Garnett.
- Troy Glover.
- Joe Parham.
- Brooklyn Smith.
- Bill White.
Photo Courtesy of Rodney Williams