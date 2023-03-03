East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame nominees are unveiled

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The second East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame induction class ceremony will take Friday, June 2 at the Galloping Hill, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m.

This is a prepaid black-tie event. The inductees will be announced at the ceremony.

For ticket information, contact Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.

Here is the list of the nominees:

1960s category

Brisco Belcher (deceased).

Allen Hamilton.

Roger Marshall (deceased).

Ronald Sheffield (deceased).

1970s category

Tommy Bowen (deceased).

Towan Butler (deceased).

Booker Council.

Ken Daniels.

Wayne Groves.

Ron Harris.

Floyd Jefferson.

Tony Martin (deceased).

Bruce Medley (deceased).

David Roberts.

James H. Saunders.

Ray Smith.

Moe Thomas (deceased).

Derrick Williams.

Mike Williams.

1980s category

Dena “Nurse” Clark.

Angelo Garnett.

Troy Glover.

Joe Parham.

Brooklyn Smith.

Bill White.

Photo Courtesy of Rodney Williams