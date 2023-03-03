East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame nominees are unveiled

Ray Smith is a nominee for the East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The second East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame induction class ceremony will take Friday, June 2 at the Galloping Hill, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m. 

This is a prepaid black-tie event. The inductees will be announced at the ceremony.

For ticket information, contact Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.

Here is the list of the nominees:

1960s category

  • Brisco Belcher (deceased).
  • Allen Hamilton.
  • Roger Marshall (deceased).
  • Ronald Sheffield (deceased).

1970s category

  • Tommy Bowen (deceased).
  • Towan Butler (deceased).
  • Booker Council.
  • Ken Daniels.
  • Wayne Groves.
  • Ron Harris.
  • Floyd Jefferson.
  • Tony Martin (deceased).
  • Bruce Medley (deceased).
  • David Roberts.
  • James H. Saunders.
  • Ray Smith.
  • Moe Thomas (deceased).
  • Derrick Williams.
  • Mike Williams.

1980s category

  • Dena “Nurse” Clark.
  • Angelo Garnett.
  • Troy Glover.
  • Joe Parham.
  • Brooklyn Smith.
  • Bill White.

