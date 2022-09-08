East Orange HS basketball hall of fame accepts nominations for the 2023 induction class

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Sept. 15, the East Orange High School basketball hall of fame committee will begin the nomination process for the 2023 EOHS basketball hall of fame’s second class of inductees. Any nominee from 2022 who was not inducted automatically becomes a nominee for 2023.

To nominate a player, send an email to lcroom925@gmail.com. Nominees must have played at least one year of varsity basketball.

The email should include the following: the years the person played varsity basketball at EOHS; any individual awards they received, such as all-county or all-state; and their team’s accomplishments. Feel free to include additional positive comments or notes about the nominee.

The voting process will begin in early November.

The following are the 2023 nominees thus far.

1960s category:

Briscoe Belcher, deceased.

Allen Hamilton.

Roger Marshall.

Ronald “Cutie Bug” Sheffield.

1970s category:

Towan Butler, deceased.

Booker Council.

Ken Daniels.

Wayne Groves.

Ron Harris.

Floyd Jefferson.

Bruce Medley, deceased.

Dave Roberts.

Jimmy “Mack” Saunders.

“Leapin’ ” Ray Smith.

Moe Thomas, deceased.

1980s category: