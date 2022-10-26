East Orange HS basketball hall of fame accepts nominees

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School basketball hall of fame is accepting nominations for its second induction class. Voting will be in January; induction will take place in the spring.

To nominate a player, send an email to lcroom925@gmail.com with a brief bio of the nominee and a photograph; include special characteristics displayed by the nominee. Nominees must have played one full varsity season at EOHS. The committee looks at the nominee’s contribution to team success, and individual awards such as all American, all state, all county and all conference. The committee also considers the nominee’s attitude on and off the court.

There are also about 22 nominees who have been carried over from the voting of the first class last spring. Voting by the public will be the deciding factor.