EAST ORANGE, NJ —The inaugural East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame. The induction class will be announced at a ceremony on Friday, May 20, at the Appian Way restaurant and banquet hall, located at 619 Langdon St. in Orange, from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time by contacting Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams