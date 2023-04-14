UPDATED: East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame inductees unveiled

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame will hold its second induction class on Friday, June 2.

Here are the inductees:

1960s category

Brisco Belcher*

Rashann Sharif (Roger Marshall)*

Ronald Sheffield*

H. Allen Hamilton

1970s category

Wayne Groves

Jimmy “Mack” Saunders

Ken Daniels

Tommy Bowen*

David “Da-Da” Roberts

Tony Martin*

Ray Smith

Ron Harris

Derrick Williams

Bruce Medley*

Moe Thomas*

Towan Butler*

Floyd Jefferson

Booker Council

Michael C. Williams

1980s category

Troy Glover

Joe Parham

Dena “Nurse” Clark

Billy White

Brooklyn Smith

Angelo “Gello” Garnett

*deceased

The induction ceremony will be held at the Galloping Hill Caterers, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Former East Orange High School legendary boys basketball head coach Bob Lester will be in attendance. There will be special presentations made to his two No.1 state-ranked teams: the 1972 team led by Mike Dabney, Jimmy Saunders and Booker Council; and the 1976 team led by Clyde Bradshaw, Dennis Ross and James Pitchford. There also will be a special presentation made to the school’s only unbeaten team – the 1980 Lady Panthers, who went 27-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the state led by Paulette Bigelow and Janice Walker.

This is a prepaid, formal dress affair, which includes buffet style dinner with a cash bar. There will be no payment accepted at the door.

To arrange payment, contact Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.

Editor’s note: Michael C. Williams has been added to the 1970s category.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams