UPDATED: East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame inductees unveiled

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame will hold its second induction class on Friday, June 2. 

Here are the inductees: 

1960s category

  • Brisco Belcher* 
  • Rashann Sharif (Roger Marshall)*
  • Ronald Sheffield*
  • H. Allen Hamilton

1970s category

  • Wayne Groves
  • Jimmy “Mack” Saunders
  • Ken Daniels
  • Tommy Bowen*
  • David “Da-Da” Roberts
  • Tony Martin*
  • Ray Smith
  • Ron Harris
  • Derrick Williams
  • Bruce Medley*
  • Moe Thomas*
  • Towan Butler*
  • Floyd Jefferson
  • Booker Council
  • Michael C. Williams

1980s category

  • Troy Glover
  • Joe Parham
  • Dena “Nurse” Clark
  • Billy White
  • Brooklyn Smith
  • Angelo “Gello” Garnett

*deceased

The induction ceremony will be held at the Galloping Hill Caterers, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Former East Orange High School legendary boys basketball head coach Bob Lester will be in attendance. There will be special presentations made to his two No.1 state-ranked teams: the 1972 team led by Mike Dabney, Jimmy Saunders and Booker Council; and the 1976 team led by Clyde Bradshaw, Dennis Ross and James Pitchford. There also will be a special presentation made to the school’s only unbeaten team –  the 1980 Lady Panthers, who went 27-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the state led by Paulette Bigelow and Janice Walker.

This is a prepaid, formal dress affair, which includes buffet style dinner with a cash bar. There will be no payment accepted at the door. 

To arrange payment, contact Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200. 

Editor’s note: Michael C. Williams has been added to the 1970s category.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams

 

