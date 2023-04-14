UPDATED: East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame inductees unveiled

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame will hold its second induction class on Friday, June 2.
Here are the inductees:
1960s category
- Brisco Belcher*
- Rashann Sharif (Roger Marshall)*
- Ronald Sheffield*
- H. Allen Hamilton
1970s category
- Wayne Groves
- Jimmy “Mack” Saunders
- Ken Daniels
- Tommy Bowen*
- David “Da-Da” Roberts
- Tony Martin*
- Ray Smith
- Ron Harris
- Derrick Williams
- Bruce Medley*
- Moe Thomas*
- Towan Butler*
- Floyd Jefferson
- Booker Council
- Michael C. Williams
1980s category
- Troy Glover
- Joe Parham
- Dena “Nurse” Clark
- Billy White
- Brooklyn Smith
- Angelo “Gello” Garnett
*deceased
The induction ceremony will be held at the Galloping Hill Caterers, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Former East Orange High School legendary boys basketball head coach Bob Lester will be in attendance. There will be special presentations made to his two No.1 state-ranked teams: the 1972 team led by Mike Dabney, Jimmy Saunders and Booker Council; and the 1976 team led by Clyde Bradshaw, Dennis Ross and James Pitchford. There also will be a special presentation made to the school’s only unbeaten team – the 1980 Lady Panthers, who went 27-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the state led by Paulette Bigelow and Janice Walker.
This is a prepaid, formal dress affair, which includes buffet style dinner with a cash bar. There will be no payment accepted at the door.
To arrange payment, contact Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.
Editor’s note: Michael C. Williams has been added to the 1970s category.
Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams