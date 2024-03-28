East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame inductees unveiled

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame has announced this year’s induction class.

The following are the inductees:

1960s category

Jerome “Bruiser” McGee – posthumously.

John Wilson.

Hayward Wesley.

1970s category

Curtis Smith – posthumously.

William “Billy” Marshall Jr.

Mike C. Williams.

Kim Fisher.

1980s category

Ronald “Supe” Gregory.

1990s category

Quayyam “Pop” Bey.

Sharif Caldwell.

2000s East Orange Campus High School players

Denzel Banks.

Ayesha Barkley.

Teana Muldrow.

Marquise “Cupp” Kindel.

Dovovan Willis.

In addition, the EOHS Hall of Fame will present an award to the family of the late Mike Davis, who was the longtime East Orange sports public address announcer for football and basketball. He was also a big-time supporter of the children in East Orange through his longtime position with the East Orange Recreation. His sudden passing a few years ago impacted everyone who knew him.

The EOHS Basketball Hall of Fame’s third annual induction gala will take place at the Galloping Hill Caterers, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m. in its large ballroom. The formal attire and/or semi-formal attire includes buffet-style dinner with a cash bar. This is a prepaid event. No payment will be accepted at the door on the night of the event. To make a payment, contact treasurer and event hostess Laurie at 862-224-9200.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams