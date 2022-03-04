East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is May 20

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame Committee announced that voting for the inaugural induction class will end Friday, April 15.

The inductees will be presented on Friday, May 20, at the EOHS Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Appian Way restaurant and banquet hall, located at 619 Langdon St. in Orange, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time; to purchase tickets, contact Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.

