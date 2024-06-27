East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame induction was a ‘family affair’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The third annual East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Gala took place on Thursday night, June 13, at the Galloping Hill Caterers, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union.

This year, 11 new members were inducted into the hall of fame. The 2024 inductees are:

1960s category

Jerome “Bruiser” McGee, posthumously.

John Wilson.

Hayward Wesley.

1970s category

Curtis Smith, posthumously.

William “Billy” Marshall Jr.

1980s category

Ronald “Supe” Gregory.

2000s category – East Orange Campus High School players

Denzel Banks.

Ayesha Barkley.

Teana Muldrow.

Marquis “Cupp” Kindel.

Donovan Willis.

“It was a total success and truly a family affair,” said Rodney Williams, a 1975 EOHS graduate, former player and inductee of the inaugural class in 2022. Williams also is the chairman of the hall of fame committee that organized the event. Williams’ wife, Laurie Williams, served as hostess again this year. Anita Smith was the Mistress of Ceremony. Dr. Stephen Webb provided the invocation and words of wisdom. April “Apple” Wells sang a spirited version of the Black National Anthem.

Several hall of famers attended to support the new members – Bob Pierce and Morris Turner Jr. (1960 category), Tyrone Miles (1970s category) and Russell “Sikma” Scott and Thomas “TJ” Frazier (1980s category).

Billy Lovett, a former East Orange Campus HS boys basketball head coach and current head coach of the nationally-ranked Morris Catholic girls basketball team, took part in the ceremony. Lovett presented his former player, Kindel, and Muldrow, a former West Virginia University standout who played in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Barkley was the EOCHS Most Valuable Player in 2005 and she was a standout at Stetson University, in Florida, before enjoying a great overseas career.

In addition, Kim Fisher, William C. Marshall and Mike Williams, who were all from the 1970s categories; and Quayyam “Pop” Bey and Sharif Caldwell, who were from the 1990s category, were honored from the 2023 induction class.

Curtis Smith’s daughter, Mekhia Thomas Smith, proudly accepted her late dad’s induction award.

A special presentation was made in honor of one of the community’s most adored people – the late Mike Davis, who was a big advocate for the children of East Orange. His sister, Lisa Davis, was there to accept the award on his family’s behalf. The event included dinner. Mixed dancing music was provided by DJ “Monster” Thurmond.

Photos Courtesy of Karyn Cruz