East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame inducts the late Tommy Bowen, among others

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The second East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Gala was held on Friday, June 2, at the Galloping Hill Caterers in Union. There were approximately 25 inductees who were in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s categories. Tomika Brown accepts the induction award on behalf of her late father, Tommy Bowen. From left are Billy Raye, who was inducted in 2022 in the 1960s category; Mike Dabney, Bob Lester, Booker Council and Jimmy Saunders. Tommy Bowen played with Dabney, Saunders and Council on the 1972 Panthers team that was ranked No. 1 in the state under Lester, the former legendary head coach of that team.

Photo Courtesy of Rodney Williams